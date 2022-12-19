Funeral service for Ella Mae Dawson, age 72, will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Miracle Revival Tabernacle in Humboldt, TN. Burial will follow in Cloverdale Cemetery in Milan, TN.

Mrs. Dawson died Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation and Family Hour for Mrs. Dawson will be Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Miracle Revival Tabernacle from 11:00 AM until time of service.

For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.