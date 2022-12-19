Events this week in West Tennessee: Dec. 19-25
Don’t miss any of the fun in the 731! Check out our list of events happening this week in West Tennessee.
Click here for the Light Up Jackson Christmas light map. For a list of drive-thru Christmas light displays, click here.
The Jackson-Madison County Library is also hosting several events for kids, teens, and adults.
Monday, December 19
- Winter Humboldt Land (Humboldt)
- Kids Holiday Baking Camp (Jackson – through Wednesday)
- Free Christmas Movie Screenings (Lexington)
Tuesday, December 20
- Winter Humboldt Land (Humboldt)
- Story Time with Santa (Jackson)
- Free Christmas Movie Screenings (Lexington)
- TN Soybean Winter Meeting (Jackson)
- Sipping & Painting (Gadsden)
Wednesday, December 21
- Winter Humboldt Land (Humboldt)
- Candlelight Christmas Service (Jackson)
- Holiday House Building Competition (Jackson)
- Winter Solstice Forest Therapy Walk (Jackson)
Thursday, December 22
- Interactive Movie – “Elf” (Jackson)
- Christmas Meat Sale (Jackson)
Friday, December 23
- Ugly Christmas Sweater Party (Jackson)
Saturday, December 24
- Rhodes Diner Christmas Eve Breakfast (Medina)
- Old Country Store Christmas Eve Breakfast (Jackson)
- Love & Truth Christmas Service (Jackson)
- Spirit of Christmas Eve Blood Drive (Jackson, Dyersburg)
Sunday, December 25
- Love & Truth Christmas Service (Jackson)
- Northside Assembly Christmas Service (Jackson)
- Christmas Day Communion Service (Jackson)
- Christmas at North Jackson (Jackson)
