‘From Leaders with Love’ spreads cheer through community

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders Credit Union work to spread cheer through the community.

Leaders says that each of their branches adopted a project during their annual “From Leaders with Love,” with projects including:

Memphis Boys & Girls Club

Gibson County Carl Perkins Center

Dyersburg Humane Society

Dream Center

RIFA

Habitat for Humanity

St. Mary Manor

Kirkland Cancer Center

“Our ‘From Leaders with Love’ project allows us the opportunity to give forward, in hopes to bless

others who are making an impact,” President and CEO Todd Swims said. “We are thankful that we, as a

credit union, can impact our community in a positive way and encourage others. The best way we can

lead is by example.”

Leaders says there was a total of 12 projects in the area, including a barbecue for Habitat for Humanity’s ReStore.

They say over 1,700 people were reached.

“The camaraderie involved in giving of yourself – of your resources, of your time, together as one is

immeasurable. The ripples of a gift stretch deep and wide into the core of who we are. That is what

From Leaders with Love is about,” Swims said.

To view the “From Leaders with Love” video, click here.

