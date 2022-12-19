Joy G. Daniels

Joy Griffin Daniels, age 77, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee,

departed this life Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home.

Joy was born February 22, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, the

daughter of the late Leon L. Griffin and Louise Sanderlin Griffin.

She graduated from Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee

and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. Joy obtained

her real estate license and was a food broker for Kraft Foods

before her retirement. She was a lifelong Baptist and enjoyed

country music, farming, rodeos, horses and her cats, Jake and

Minnie.

Ms. Daniels is survived by her son, Homer Daniels III; two sisters,

Norris Ann Harrison (Mitch) and Tammy Griffin; two nieces,

Patricia Boone (Jim) and Christy Leard; two nephews, Marshall

Wheeler and Bubba Cotton; four great nieces and nephews, and

two great-great nieces or nephews on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her

sister, Sandra Griffin Cotton.

A visitation for Ms. Daniels will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Tuesday,

December 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at

Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday,

December 21, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Chapel in

Brunswick, Tennessee with Mike Choate officiating. Interment will

follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

