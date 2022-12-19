Joy G. Daniels
Joy Griffin Daniels, age 77, resident of Saulsbury, Tennessee,
departed this life Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her home.
Joy was born February 22, 1945 in Memphis, Tennessee, the
daughter of the late Leon L. Griffin and Louise Sanderlin Griffin.
She graduated from Bolton High School in Arlington, Tennessee
and attended the University of Tennessee at Martin. Joy obtained
her real estate license and was a food broker for Kraft Foods
before her retirement. She was a lifelong Baptist and enjoyed
country music, farming, rodeos, horses and her cats, Jake and
Minnie.
Ms. Daniels is survived by her son, Homer Daniels III; two sisters,
Norris Ann Harrison (Mitch) and Tammy Griffin; two nieces,
Patricia Boone (Jim) and Christy Leard; two nephews, Marshall
Wheeler and Bubba Cotton; four great nieces and nephews, and
two great-great nieces or nephews on the way.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
sister, Sandra Griffin Cotton.
A visitation for Ms. Daniels will be from 5 to 8 P.M. Tuesday,
December 20, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at
Oakland. Funeral Services will be held at 1 P.M. Wednesday,
December 21, 2022 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Chapel in
Brunswick, Tennessee with Mike Choate officiating. Interment will
follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.
