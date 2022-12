Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/22 – 12/19/22

Autum Land Autum Land: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license Autum Land: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

Bobby Givens Bobby Givens: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, driving on revoked/suspended license

Bradley Woodruff Bradley Woodruff: Driving under the influence

Brittany Curry Brittany Curry: Vandalism

Cecilia Martin Cecilia Martin: Aggravated assault



Chasity Woods Chasity Woods: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism

Daryl Gatley Daryl Gatley: Simple domestic assault

Davin Knight Davin Knight: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement

Demont Shaw Demont Shaw: Failure to appear

Deyton Farless Deyton Farless: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft under $999 (2), unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Deyton Farless: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft under $999 (2), unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon



Jackie Roberson Jackie Roberson: Violation of probation

Janya Robinson Janya Robinson: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, open container law Janya Robinson: Schedule VI drug violations, driving under the influence, underage consumption/possession/transportation of beer or alcohol, open container law

Jaylen Williamson Jaylen Williamson: Criminal trespass, resisting stop/arrest

Jeffery Webb Jeffery Webb: Simple possession/casual exchange, driving under the influence, open container law

Jeremiah Gray Jeremiah Gray: Violation of order of protection



Jermaine Hogsett Jermaine Hogsett: Driving under the influence

Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Vandalism, driving on revoked/suspended license

Joseph Gallo Joseph Gallo: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 (4), violation of probation

Joseph Neudenbach Joseph Neudenbach: Vandalism

Joshua Laszacs Joshua Laszacs: Aggravated domestic assault, vandalism



Malik Batchelor Malik Batchelor: Simple domestic assault

Michael Tate Michael Tate: Violation of probation

Nicole Hughes Nicole Hughes: Driving under the influence, open container law

Patrick Streetman Patrick Streetman: Assault

Reynaldo Gutierrez Reynaldo Gutierrez: Driving on revoked/suspended license



Rodriquez Murphy Rodriquez Murphy: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Rondrez Billings Rondrez Billings: Shoplifting/theft of property, violation of probation

Samuel Ramirez Samuel Ramirez: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement (2), schedule VI drug violations Samuel Ramirez: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999, theft of property under $1,000/embezzlement (2), schedule VI drug violations

Scotty Barrett Scotty Barrett: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Sherita Baker Sherita Baker: Driving under the influence



Stephanie Hart Stephanie Hart: Violation of probation

Stephen Godwin Stephen Godwin: Driving on revoked/suspended license

Zachary Lambert Zachary Lambert: Ignition interlock devices required

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/19/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.