Suspect in north Jackson Walmart shooting arrested in Detroit

JACKSON, Tenn. — A suspect in a shooting at a local store has been taken into custody in another state.

The Jackson Police Department confirms 18-year-old Alex Campbell was arrested by the U.S. Marshals after being located in Detroit, Michigan.

Campbell was wanted by the Jackson Police Department for attempted first-degree murder in the November 27 shooting at Walmart in north Jackson.

According to authorities, Campbell was employed at Walmart and got into an altercation with another employee, which led to the shooting.

The employee was struck by gunfire and treated at a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Campbell is currently in custody and an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

For more local crime stories, click here.