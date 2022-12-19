TDOT to halt lane closures for holiday travelers

JACKSON, Tenn. — For those traveling for the holidays, the Tennessee Department of Transportation is halting all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways in anticipation of heavier traffic.

Lane closures will halt beginning at 6 in the morning this Friday, December 23, until 6 in the morning on January 2 of next year.

There will be a few lane closures that have to remain closed due to safety.

Workers may still be working in construction areas, and TDOT asks that drivers obey posted speed limits for their safety.

