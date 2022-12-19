Tennessee State Parks to host First Day Hikes on Jan. 1

JACKSON, Tenn. — The start of a new year is bringing an annual tradition to Tennessee State Parks.

January 1 will see the return of First Day Hikes at parks across the state. Open to all ages and abilities, the First Day Hike is an opportunity to start the year with those New Year’s resolutions for good health, or to simply enjoy the beauty of nature.

The hikes will be held at nearly all Tennessee State Parks, including Pinson Mounds, Chickasaw, Natchez Trace, Reelfoot Lake and more.

Hikers are reminded to prepare for the weather, wear sturdy footwear and bring along water and snacks.

