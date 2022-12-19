Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — One event venue has created a Winter Wonderland.

Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun

Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun

Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun

Winter Humboldt-land kicks off three days of holiday fun



The Opera House Event Hall has transformed its venue by sprinkling in some Christmas magic.

Monday through December 21, from noon to 3 p.m., you and your entire family can go to the Opera House and enjoy a variety of games, bingo, hot cocoa, and food.

Mr. and Mrs. Claus will also be in attendance to meet and take pictures. Admission for adults is $15 dollars and children get in free.

“I’m excited for more events in the future with this. Definitely going to try to make it a tradition, but that was kind of the thought process for me. I just wanted to kind of bring one of my favorite holidays to life in the venue,” said Chris Tucker, the owner of the Opera House.

The Opera House Event Hall is located at 1313 Main Street in Humboldt.

You can check out their website here, and you can also follow them on Facebook here. They are also on Instagram.

Find more news out of Gibson County here.