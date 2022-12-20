Children enjoy ‘Story Time with Santa’ at local library

The Jackson-Madison County Library hosted a “Story Time with Santa.”

The event started at 10:30 Tuesday morning.

The little ones enjoyed a story, songs, and crafts, and a chance to visit with Mr. Claus.

“Being at the library with Ms. Jennifer is wonderful,” Santa said. “We’ve done this for quite a few years and she is the best when it gets to talking to the kids.”

They also offered to take digital pictures and email them to participants.

