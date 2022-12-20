Gas prices drop to lowest average in 18 months

JACKSON, Tenn. — Those hoping for lower gas prices this holiday season will be getting their Christmas wish.

According to GasBuddy, prices are dropping to the lowest level in 18 months, just in time for holiday travelers preparing to hit the road.

GasBuddy says the national average has fallen nearly $2 per gallon since reaching over $5 in June, and we’re currently experiencing the lowest average since Summer 2021.

A press release states that since October, all 50 states in the U.S. have seen a decline in their gas prices.

The national average is expected to be just $2.98 per gallon on Christmas Day.

Travelers can take advantage of the GasBuddy app to help plan their routes ahead of time and find the cheapest gas prices in their area.

