JTA to offer 25 cent rides on Dec. 23 & 24

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Transit Authority is announcing their annual Quarter Ride days.

On December 23 and 24, all rides on JTA fixed bus routes will be 25 cents, and 50 cents on The Lift.

A press release states no transfers will be given with the 25 cents fare.

Reduced fares for students, seniors and the disabled will be accepted with no policy changes, aa well as Lift coupons and JTA punch passes.

JTA will be closed on Monday, December 26 in observance of Christmas, and regular fare service will resume on December 27.

JTA’s regular service hours are 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, except holidays.

For more information, you can contact JTA at (731) 423-0200.

