Kidney expert shares the latest on kidney care research

JACKSON, Tenn. — With the holiday season underway, and while families are gathered, one expert is keeping the focus on kidney health.

Susan Quaggin, Chief of Nephrology at Northwestern University, shared the latest on kidney care.

Experts say now is the perfect opportunity to discuss kidney health with your family, and most importantly a time to create a plan of action.

More than 37 million Americans suffer from the chronic disease, and it’s the leading cause of death in the US.

Quaggin wants to refocus the conversation by embracing early intervention and prevention.

“And there are incredible new discoveries happening everyday from laboratories around the world. Things focused on development of bio artificial kidneys… transplantation, new genetic discoveries. So bringing us closer to cures for many different types of kidney diseases,” Quaggin said.

Research shows that improved treatments to slow or stop the progression of kidney diseases are critically important.

The We’re United 4 Kidney Health initiative is also helping to raise awareness.

