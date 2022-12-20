Lofton Wilkes “Bubba” Wateridge, age 79, a resident of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Friday, December 16, 2022, at the Jackson-Madison County General Hospital in Jackson, TN. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 1:00 PM, at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. David Reeves officiating. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022, from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. The burial will be private.

Mr. Wateridge was born on June 7, 1943, in Haywood County. He worked as a Tool & Die Machinist. He was a Mason. He loved his family and was grateful to them for their love and care through the years. He loved animals and his dog Roxie was his riding buddy. He loved living on the farm and enjoyed living in the house his dad built. He found great pleasure in going to the Big Eddie to watch the ducks and the geese. He was a humble man and a loyal friend who never met a stranger. To know Him was to love him.

He is survived by his wife Kaye Carlton Wateridge of Brownsville, TN; two daughters, Dale Kendrick (Mark) of Brownsville, TN and Dawn Brisentine of Whiteville, TN, TN; two sisters, Emily Faye Davis of Brownsville, TN and Carolyn Dale Mathis of Jackson, TN; two grandchildren, Caleb Kendrick and Britany Brisentine Allee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Howard Lofton Wateridge and Olene Wilkes Wateridge.

Pallbearers for the service will be Caleb Kendrick, Randy Mann, William Mann, Mike Carlton, Greg Carlton and Jason Johns.

Memorials may be made to the Brownsville/Haywood County Animal Shelter, c/o Sherry Batchelor, P.O. Box 449, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.