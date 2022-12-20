Madison Co. Democratic Party blesses JACOA with Christmas donation

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Madison County Democratic Party is continuing a tradition of giving for the holidays.

Friday, December 16, members presented the Jackson Area Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependency (JACOA) with a Christmas donation.

Donated items included toiletries, personal hygiene products, books, and games, all to benefit the clients of JACOA.

This is the second year the local arm of the Democratic Party has donated to JACOA, a project that Chairman Larry Greer says has been named “Democrats Care.”

“Democrats in Madison County believe in the working towards the betterment of our communities,” Greer said. “We believe in the uplifting of our neighbors, particularly the most vulnerable. This project is just a small demonstration of the ideals and principles of the Democratic Party. As a party, we want to work everyday to make our community a better place to live.”

The Madison County Democratic Party plans to continue this project next year.

For more news in the Madison County area, click here.