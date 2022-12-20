Mike Dedmon, age 66, formerly of Brownsville, TN passed away on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his residence in Memphis, TN. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2 PM in the chapel of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 1 PM until the hour of service.

Mike Dedmon, born in Brownsville, TN on June 19, 1956, was the fourth child in a family of six. He was surrounded by the love of the Dedmon family from day one. At an early age, Mike was baptized at Allen Baptist Church in Brownsville, TN and continued to be a member all his life. Mike found his calling at about six years old when he first picked up a family guitar. Mike had a natural gift and an amazingly perfect ear. He taught his sisters how to play the bass and keyboard, creating a family band. Mike’s talent led the family band in performances at the local Tennessee Hayride and then moved on to front shows for Dottie West, Hank Williams Jr and Willie Nelson. In his teenage years, Mike’s love for music turned to the 70’s rock and roll style. Mike was in several successful local rock bands over the years within the Brownsville and Jackson areas, but he always had a desire to try the Memphis music scene. In 1982, Mike moved to Memphis and remained a working musician in Memphis until his death. Mike never lacked for work. His talents were recognized and appreciated. A highlight of Mike’s career was playing one night with Gregg Allman at a concert in Florida. As with all musicians, Mike held a second job. In true Mike Dedmon style, his honesty, work ethic and desire for perfection contributed to him being an excellent painter and kept him employed painting houses and apartments until his last days. Mike was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2012. He heroically fought to rid his body of this horrible disease. Although his cancer was in remission for the past 9 years, Mike continued to deal with severe health issues as a result of the chemo and radiation. Mike was kind and humble and will be missed by all who had the privilege to experience his musicianship, his friendship and his love.

Mike is survived by one brother, Fred Dedmon: four sisters, Suzanne D. Bushart, Debbie Harwell, Amy Cowen (Charles), and Jenny Bryant (Barrett); a stepdaughter Jennifer Jeffries (Josh); two grandchildren Austin Ward “Sluggar” and Lucas Force “Scooter”; several nieces and nephews; and his special friend Mary Wilson. He was preceded in death by his parents Fred and Joan Howlett Dedmon.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, PO Box 1000 Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.