Poll of the Day: Is Mariah Carey’s Christmas hit overrated?

Amid of sea of classic Christmas tunes, one holiday jingle continues to reign supreme year after year. Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You” was originally released in 1994, but finds its way to the top of the charts every December, with many considering it one of the defining songs of the holidays. Now, we want to hear from you in our Poll of the Day.

Is Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" overrated? Yes No

The singer’s holiday special, “Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!” premieres Tuesday night at 7 p.m. CT on CBS and Paramount+.

