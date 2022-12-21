Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer once again.

Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year

Car club makes toy donation to kids for second year

Sinister Motivation Car Club donated several toys to children at the Dream Center on Thursday.

The car club is a nonprofit that works on cars, but also gives back to the community. The group donated several toys for children at the Dream Center.

Dream Center Executive Director, Gail Gustafson says the donation is a big deal for the children.

“Some of these kids, you know, their parents have struggled in the past to even be able to have Christmas for them. And so when they’re here, they usually have the best Christmas that they’ve ever had,” said Gail Gustafson, the Executive Director of the Dream Center.

This is the second year the Sinister Motivation Car Club has donated toys to the Dream Center.

Find more local news here.