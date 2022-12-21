Church holds candlelight service, Lord’s supper

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — Ahead of the Christmas holiday, members of Ararat Baptist Church of Jackson came together to remember the real reason for the season.

The service started off with some musical selections, followed by a message from Pastor Bryan Martin.

He spoke on six things that we are reminded of when observing the Lord’s supper. After the message, members observed the last supper, as well as having a candlelight service.

Martin says this is a time where members should slow down and remember why they celebrate Christmas.

“The hustle and bustle of life and all of the Christmas festivities that’s going on and just to take some time to slow down and say, hey. We want to make sure that our focus doesn’t get off of the birth of Christ and his life and how special that really is,” Martin said.

Ararat Baptist Church welcomes all to their service. They’ll have a Christmas service Sunday at 9 a.m.

