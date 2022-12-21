Gingerbread house competition held in Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Some people like to go all out when it comes to Christmas decorations.

A local library put residents to the test.

Gingerbread House at the library

The Jackson-Madison County Library held a gingerbread house competition at on Wednesday. Well, it was actually graham crackers. But you get the point.

Participants had 40 minutes to create a house worthy of a baker’s bragging points.

Each contestant’s crafts were judged based on creativity and stability, their use of color and who could make the coziest cracker creation.

The winner received a gift card to Peppermint Addie’s and Company.

You can check out more photos from the competition below:

