Local firefighters spread holiday cheer with Christmas carols

JACKSON, Tenn. — ‘Tis the season to be jolly!

Local firefighters gathered Wednesday morning to spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizen homes.

The Madison County Fire Department made their first stop at 9 a.m. at Cades Center Assisted Living.

At 11 they visited St. Mary’s on the 45 Bypass.

And at 1 Wednesday afternoon, they made their way to Alexandria Place Assisted Living, American House, and they ended their day ay the Regency Retirement Home.

Click here to visit the Madison County Fire Department’s Facebook page.

For more news in the Jackson area, click here.