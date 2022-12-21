Luke Ervin Hattley, Jr., age 81, resident of Memphis, Tennessee and husband of Sherry Hattley, departed this life Saturday morning, December 17, 2022 at his home.

Luke was born September 13, 1941 in Bryan, Texas, the son of the late Luke Ervin Hatley, Sr. and Mary Pauline Stewart Hatley. He was employed as a journeyman meat cutter for many years and was a Master Mason and a member of the Berclair Lodge 771 since 1988. Mr. Hattley will be remembered for being a talented leather craftsman for nearly 60 years and his passion of motorcycles. He had a great love for music and a deep passion for American Old West and History. Luke enjoyed participating in pre-1860 era reenactments.

Mr. Hattley is survived by his wife of 60 years, Sherry Hattley; his son, Mark Hattley and his wife, Jennifer; two grandchildren, Ashley Creecy (John Gotera) and Jordan Badgett (Dustin); and five great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bobby Hatley.

A gathering of family and friends of Mr. Hattley will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

