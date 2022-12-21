Medina woman shares how to save money

MEDINA, Tenn. — As prices have experienced an influx, it can be difficult to find the funds for all the gifts you need.

When preparing for the holiday shopping, many check their budgets and make a plan.

The same was true for one mother of two, who has been on the journey of saving for more than eight years.

“How I got started is I was watching YouTube videos. I’d pick one store, like if you want to learn how to coupon at Target or CVS, Walgreens, Walmart. You can search on YouTube couponing at Walmart this week, and there’s multiple people who will post videos,” said Meagan Whitby, who does CouponingWithMeagan.

Whitby suggested various rebate apps that could help beginners and more experienced shoppers save, including: Ibotta, Fetch, Shopkick, and Swagbucks.

She shared pairing multiple apps together can even magnify the saving results, such as using the cash back option to go into a PayPal card and receive the points from PayPal as well.

“Set yourself a goal this week. I want to save $10. Start out small, make it attainable that way you’re not getting frustrated with yourself,” Whitby said.

Each dollar counts, and saving a few here and there can really add up at the end of the year.

“If you save $5 a week on your grocery budget, okay. That’s $260 a year. That’s quite a bit of money. If you do $10, $520 for me. I aim to save around $50 to $60 a week on groceries, and as well as like household items like personal care. So that translates out to $2,600 a year. That’s a family vacation,” Whitby said.

Whitby also recommended one way to start is to simply get plugged in with a store that you’re going to start at, and then watch videos to learn what options work, as well as printing your coupons from places like coupon.com.

Remember, it’s not too late to start. And the deals you get now can impact this holiday and the next.

You can follow Whitby on on YouTube, and Facebook.

