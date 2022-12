Mugshots : Madison County : 12/20/22 – 12/21/22

William Ellison William Ellison: Violation of probation, aggravated robbery, failure to appear

Alexis Sutton Alexis Sutton: Failure to appear

Brian Paris Brian Paris: Aggravated assault

Crystal Brown Crystal Brown: Violation of community corrections

Damarius McKinley Damarius McKinley: Possession of stolen property, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving on revoked/suspended license



Jadakiss Deberry Jadakiss Deberry: Violation of community corrections

Kevin Goins Kevin Goins: Violation of community corrections

Kwesi Uqdah Kwesi Uqdah: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Laurie Kirk Laurie Kirk: Driving under the influence

Makala Pettigrew Makala Pettigrew: Violation of probation



Markeshe Wood Markeshe Wood: Simple domestic assault

Michael Tubbs Michael Tubbs: Violation of probation

Richard Thome Richard Thome: Violation of community corrections

Whitney Dunigan Whitney Dunigan: Theft of property between $1,000 and $9,999/embezzlement

Zsanai Kirkendoll Zsanai Kirkendoll: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/20/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/21/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.