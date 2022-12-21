Police say man arrested for burning Christmas tree, presents

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says that a man has been arrested for allegedly taking and burning presents, along with a Christmas tree.

The department says that a neighbor told officers that a man, later IDed as James Walker, was walking in and out of the Greentree apartment and putting items into his car around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, Walker ran away on foot, but was captured after a pursuit.

Police say that Walker allegedly also wrapped the Christmas tree in a child’s blanket and set it on fire, along with the presents.

Investigators found that a window was also opened to vent the fire, and that the apartment’s smoke detector was covered. They also learned from the victim that Walker was an acquaintance who was allegedly involved in an altercation with the victim’s brother earlier in the day.

The department says that Walker has been charged with aggravated burglary, public intoxication, resisting arrest, aggravated arson, simple possession, fail to appear.

They say he is being held in Missouri for active warrants.

The Dyersburg Police Department says that Community Changer was able to replace all of the damaged presents, and even threw in a few extra gifts.

