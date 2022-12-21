Funeral service for Raymond Cole, age 83, will be Friday, December 23, 2022 at 11:00 AM at Mount Moriah Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery on Adair Rd.

Mr. Cole died Friday, December 16, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital. Visitation for Mr. Cole will be Thursday, December 22, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Cole will lie-in-state at Mount Moriah Baptist Church on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service. For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.