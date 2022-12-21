Sheriff’s office investigating theft of three UTVs

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of Utility Terrain Vehicles.

The sheriff’s office says three UTVs have been stolen in the northeast part of the county in December. The vehicles taken include:

A 2012 Polaris Ranger on December 6 in the 2000 block of Christmasville Road

A 2020 gray U-Force 500 on December 20 in the 1000 block of Highway 412 East

A 2019 tan Polaris 900 on December 20 in the 700 block of Waynick Road

The news release says that investigators believe the UTVs were taken overnight.

They ask anyone with video footage in that area to reach out to the sheriff’s office in order for them to develop a suspect vehicle description.

Anyone that can help should call the sheriff’s office at (731) 423-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (731) 424-8477.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols in the area, and they also encourage people to secure and remove valuable and keys from motorized equipment.

They add that if you see something suspicious, reach out to their office.

