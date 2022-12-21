Services for Thomas Duell McDearmon, 93, will be held Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 3:00 pm at Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home with Reverend Pratt Hubbard officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 11:00 am until service time at the funeral home. Mr. McDearmon, retired from the United States Postal Service and formerly a State of Tennessee Department of Transportation employee before suffering a severe injury, died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Baptist Hospital Carroll County. He was born on May 7, 1929 in Rural Carroll County near Huntingdon, Tennessee to Ott and Onie Suiter McDearmon. He was a member of Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church where he was an Elder and an active church worker as he was able for over 60 years; he was a Veteran of the Korean War serving in the Infantry of the U.S. Army and was stationed there when the last shot was fired in Korea, a Mason for 70 years teaching many new members Masonic rules, and a member of The American Legion and McKenzie VFW post #4939. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of over 50 years Mardell Burrows McDearmon who died in 2004, nine brothers and sisters, and a niece Shirley Smith.

Survivors include his niece Diane Conley (Mike), niece Donna Sam, a nephew Leon Sam, niece Marsha Blackwell, and a special friend Joy Brashear. Also by his wife Mardell’s nieces and nephews: Patsy Burrow, Susan Hill, Barry Ridley (Patricia), and Tommy Ridley (Nelda). Pallbearers who will be serving: Mike Conley, Joey Harris, Tommy Ridley, Barry Ridley, Steve Baker, and Barry Summers.

Memorials may be made to the Shiloh Cemetery, c/o Charles Kemp, Secretary, 555 Tower Road, McKenzie, TN 38201.

Brummitt-McKenzie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information please call (731) 352-4848 or visit www. brummittmckenziefuneralhome. com.