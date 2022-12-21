Two churches hold joint service

JACKSON, Tenn. — Two churches came together to celebrate the season.

Campbell Street Church of Christ held a Christmas service Wednesday with Skyline Church of Christ.

The event was held to remember the reason for the season. Those in attendance sang songs, prayed together, and watched “The Shepard.”

Worship and Equipping Minister, Jacob Dowdy says coming together can be a beautiful thing.

“I think that’s really the heart of this season is coming together and making something beautiful, you know, not just for ourselves but to be shared with other people,” Dowdy said.

Dowdy says that he hopes people will walk away from the event knowing that just as God humbled himself, we are meant to do the same.

