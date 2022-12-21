Visit Jackson, TN creates list of restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Day

Visit Jackson, Tennessee has put together of restaurants in the Hub City that will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day.

Their list for Christmas Eve includes:

Asia Garden from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Baker Bros BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Brook Shaw’s Old Country Store from 5:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Carriage House Antique Café from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Coyote Blues from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dumplin’s Bistro and Bakery from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Fuji Yama Japanese Steakhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Green Frog Coffee and Grill from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Jamaican and African Cuisine from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Jiang Jun from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kanpai Sushi Bar and Fusion from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Mulligan’s from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Panaderia El Triunfo Bakery from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Paul Latham’s Meat Co. from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pig House BBQ from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Rock’n Dough Pizza and Brewery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sizzler Cuisine of India from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Skillet Junction from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Blacksmith from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Twist Mid-Town Grill and Bar from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Their list for Christmas Day includes:

Fuji Yama Japanese Steakhouse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jiang Jun from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Mulligan’s from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sizzler Cuisine of India from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

