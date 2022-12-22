Annual meat sale held in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat.

Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday.

They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole chickens, barbecue by the pound, and more.

“So this is just another way that people can be involved and support our ministry, and our ministry really helps moms and babies. Moms who are facing unplanned pregnancies, and that’s a very hard thing to go through, and so we’re able to help them, support them, give them information,” said Tiffany Dawson, the Director of Development for Birth Choice.

There will be another meat sale for Easter. Pick-ups are currently scheduled for that Good Friday. All funds will benefit the Birth Choice ministry.

