George Fletcher Adams , age 94, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, December 19, 2022 at his home.

George was born February 6, 1928 in Haywood County on the family farm near Ko Ko, Tennessee, the son of the late Roscoe Adams and Georgia Fletcher Adams. At two days old, tragedy came along and Georgia died and his father’s sister, Ethel Rothwell took him to be raised in Memphis as a promise to his mother. He graduated from Tech High School and continued his education at Memphis State College.

In 1947, as electricity was being made available throughout Haywood County, George and his brother, Warren, known as “The Adams Brothers” began wiring and plumbing homes. They followed the progress of the electrical development across Haywood County and expanded their business to include the drilling of water wells. Later, George and Warren developed and patented the first plastic well and silica packed well screen. In 1962, Adams Brothers began manufacturing PVC pipe originally for well casings. The business was expanded to include rural water systems and residential plumbing pipe. In its peak, the business employed 120 individuals with sales throughout the United States. Adams Brothers always maintained a family business atmosphere. The business was sold to the CertainTeed Corporation in 1973 and continued to operate at the same location for 15 years. George and Warren worked together from 1947 until 1978.

George was married September 7, 1951 to Janie Lois Freeman Adams and she preceded him in death on November 1, 2010. He was married June 23, 2012 to Eva Inez Williams Lomax Adams who died September 20, 2021. George was a former resident of Eads and most recently, Somerville, and was a devoted and active member of Somerville Church of Christ.

Mr. Adams is survived by two daughters, Georgia Marie Adams German (Stephen) of Oakland, TN and Rita Gayle Adams Sewell of Oakland, TN; four grandchildren, Joshua Carter German, Jane German Burk (Jonathan), Jacob Fletcher German (Grace) and Adam Dexter Sewell; four great-grandchildren, Bethany Grace German, Brady Grayson German, Lillian Jane Burk and Lincoln Raines Burk; and one great-granddaughter on the way, Baby Girl Ada Jane German.

Funeral Services for Mr. Adams will be held at 2 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Somerville Church of Christ with Ryan Manning officiating. A private family interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery at Stanton. Visitations for Mr. Adams will be from 4:30 until 6:30 P.M. Wednesday, December 28, 2022 and from 1 until 2 P.M. Thursday, December 29, 2022 at Somerville Church of Christ.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Joshua Carter German, Jacob Fletcher German, Adam Dexter Sewell, Jonathan Burk, Warren Adams, Jr. and Steve Perkins.

The family requests that memorials be directed to George and Janie Adams Scholarship Fund – Freed-Hardeman University, 158-B Main Street, Henderson, TN 38340 or Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068 – put in the memo of your check In Memory of George Adams.

