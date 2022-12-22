Gov. Lee grants pardons to 5 West Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee is announcing his decision to grant executive clemency to 16 individuals.

Governor Lee says the decision was made after thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, and in consultation with the Tennessee Board of Parole.

The executive action includes pardons for five people in West Tennessee:

Jimmy Lee Clausel (Hardin County)

Kimberly Kerby (Shelby County)

Randy Pool (Crockett County)

Audria Reeves (Chester County)

Stephen Robinson (Hardeman County)

A news release states a pardon is an official statement of forgiveness, granted to those who have completed their time in prison and are no longer incarcerated.

Additionally, Governor Lee announces 30 other individuals with low-level drug offenses will be granted expedited parole eligibility.

Governor Lee says this is in light of recent updates to Tennessee state law regarding drug-free school zone offenses. According to a news release, each parole hearing will be considered individually where the Board of Parole will determine the appropriate outcome.

Click here to see a list of individuals affected and read the full press release.

For more local news, click here.