Mary V. Foster Olive, age 76 of Paris, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at her residence. Her funeral service will be Friday, December 30th at 11:00 AM at McEvoy Funeral Home, 507 W. Washington Street in Paris, with Pastor Michael C. Cowan of the Church of The Living God officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 10:00-11:00 AM Friday prior to the service at McEvoy Funeral Home.

Mary V. Foster Olive was born October 24, 1946 in Mansfield, TN to the late William T. Foster and the late Beatrice Farrah Tharpe Foster. In 1996 she married Bobby Ray Olive and he preceded her in death on October 10, 2019.

Mary was a member of the Church of the Living God.

She is survived by two daughters: Barbara Hutcherson Brown of Columbus, OH and Kaye Olive (Carlos) Teague of Paris, TN; two sons: David Hutcherson of Columbus, OH and Michael Hutcherson of Nashville, TN; two brothers: Doris T. (Janie) Foster and Leo Foster, both of Paris, TN; and a host of grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents and husband, Mary was also preceded in death by a daughter, Debra K. Hutcherson; a son, Steve R. Hutcherson; two sisters: Carolyn Woods and Ann Woods; and two brothers: Glenn Foster and Charles Foster.