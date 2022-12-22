Missing Jolynne Redfeard may be in Jackson area

JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area.

The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfeard on December 19.

According to family, Redfeard was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.

Redfeard has allegedly not been in contact with family since December 13.

Family states she has ties to both West Tennessee and the northern Mississippi area.

Anyone with information should contact the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

