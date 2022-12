Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/22 – 12/22/22

Diffee, Wiliam Diffee, Wiliam: Possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence

Glenn, David Glenn, David: Possession of methamphetamine

Dancy, Vincent Dancy, Vincent: Falsification of drug test results, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license Dancy, Vincent: Falsification of drug test results, driving under the influence, open container law, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

Eversole, Zackery Eversole, Zackery: Violation of probation

Kincaid, Douglas Kincaid, Douglas: Sexual battery, schedule VI drug violations



Mcgill, Pratha Mcgill, Pratha: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

Robinson, Dolores Robinson, Dolores: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

Standbery, Donald Standbery, Donald: Aggravated assault

Stoots, Charles Stoots, Charles: Schedule II drug violations

Young, Randall Young, Randall: Failure to appear

The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/22.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.