Vicki Sue Weidman Sullivan, age 70, a resident of Brownsville, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at her home. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, at 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home Chapel in Brownsville, TN with Rev. Richard Dickerson officiating. Burial will follow at the Brownsville Memorial Gardens. A visitation will be held on Friday, December 23, 2022, from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home.

Mrs. Sullivan was born on April 3, 1952, in Rockford, IL to Jerry and Audrey Wacker. She worked as a secretary/bookkeeper for many years, retiring in 2018. She loved her family and friends and will be greatly missed by them. She enjoyed sports and following the Tennessee Vols. She enjoyed spending weekends on the Tennessee River. Locally, she was a devoted member of the Women of the Moose and volunteered with various projects with them, including purchasing and delivering Christmas baskets for the needy.

She leaves behind her husband, Bill Sullivan of Brownsville, to whom she was with for 40 years; one sister, Lori Murphy (Mitch) of Lavonia, GA; one brother-in-law, Mike Spoon; one step-son, Joey Sullivan of Covington, TN; one God-son, Bradley Sargent of Nashville, TN; one God-daughter, Kristal Butts of Clarksville, TN; one niece, Ashley Randall (Bryan); two nephews, Justin Spoon (Amanda) and Andrew Murphy (Augusta); five great-nieces and nephews and her special fur baby, Schatzie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry Wacker and Audrey Grimm Wacker and one sister, Ronna Spoon.

Pallbearers for the service will be Joey Sullivan, Bryan Randall, Andrew Murphy, Russ Cates, Bradley Sargent, and Trevor Butts. Honorary Pallbearers will be Lynn Cates, Floyd Stewart, and Robby Cates.

Memorials may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38301-9908, or to the American Cancer Society, Attn: Sharolett Allen, c/o InSouth Bank, P.O. Box 879, Brownsville, TN 38012. All arrangements and services are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.