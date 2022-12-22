West Tennessee cemetery receives award

PARKERS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — The Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Parkers Crossroad was presented with an Operational Excellence award from the National Cemetery Association.

The presentation was held at the cemetery’s chapel on Thursday. The veterans cemetery received the award after they had their first inspection back in November of last year.

“We’re really proud of the crew here at Parkers Crossroads, we’re proud of what they do for our veterans and their families in honoring them and completing one of our core missions, which is to provide a pristine final resting place for our veterans,” said Tommy Harold Baker, the Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Veteran Services.

Cemetery Director, Eddie Long says only about 20% of the cemeteries inspected across the US passed the compliance review.

The Parkers Crossroads cemetery scored 97.5.

