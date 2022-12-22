Where to eat in Jackson during the holidays

JACKSON, Tenn. — During the holidays, one question you may be wondering is, “What are we going to eat?”

Some stores are opening their doors to families who are in the Hub City or traveling to Jackson.

Some restaurants opening for Christmas Eve are, Asia Garden, Green Frog Coffee and Grill, and the Blacksmith.

Brooks Shaw’s Old Country Store is another place that will be open on Christmas Eve.

They’ll continue a special breakfast tradition that has taken place for the past 37 years.

“Guest can come in, we’ll have Santa Claus here for a little bit. There will be activities for kids, as people are waiting in line,” said Brooks Shaw, the General Manager of the Old Country Store. ‘There’s train tables and checker boards and coloring sheets pages for kids to keep themselves entertained. There’s plenty of places to sit down while your waiting.”

