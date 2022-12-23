Community steps in to keeps dogs warm, dry

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A community rallied to help their local humane society.

Friday morning, the Dyersburg-Dyer County Humane Society’s water pipes burst, leaving the building flooded.

That is when they posted on Facebook to ask the community for help with supplying their pups with water and blankets.

The humane society was able to not only get the needed supplies, but Trent Miller and crew from Fix All stepped in to repair the damaged pipes.

At the end of the day, the pups were snug with new blankets, towels and running water!

