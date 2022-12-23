Family pleas for help in search for missing woman

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jolynn Redfearn, from Mississippi, has gone missing in West Tennessee.





Redfearn is 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. Her vehicle is an early 2000s model green Chrysler with a brown convertible top.

Donna Riley, Redfearn’s aunt, detailed the last time she spoke to her before she disappeared.

“That evening she pulled into a driveway at, I don’t know, she said it was a friend’s house. I know she spent the night in the driveway because I talked to her until almost time she fell asleep. I asked her to call me in the morning time on her way to work so that I knew she was okay. The morning of the 14th, at 5:45 a.m., she called me and said she was on her way to work. I said, ‘Okay, Jolynn. Call me when you get done so I know where you’re laying your head tonight.’ And that was the last of the contact with Jolynn in any way. I’m the last person who spoke to her,” Riley said.

The last time Redfearn had been physically seen in person was the night of December 13 by a man who approached her from the residence she was in the driveway of.

According to Riley, who was on the phone with Redfearn at the time, she overheard her niece speaking to a man who from what was suggested from their conversation, did not live at the residence. This man was concerned about Redfearn and asked her to come inside, but Redfearn refused.

No further information is known about this man at this time.

“It was a very nice, warm, conversation. Somebody who seemed like he was concerned about Jolynn out in the driveway and was trying to invite her and let her know that she was welcome to come in the house and go to sleep on the couch,” Riley said.

Levi Conaway, Redfearn’s ex-husband, whom she has three children with, spoke to Redfearn.

“Jolynn, if you’re hearing this or somebody sees, you know, can get the word out. Your children love you very much and miss you and are very worried now. She has four children: Jesus Ramirez, Noah, Catherine, and Kenneth. They miss you a lot and want you home for Christmas,” Conaway said.

Redfearn’s aunt made a plea for West Tennessee to help find her.

“I’d like to say if anybody has seen her, no matter where it’s at, just please let us know that. We’re hoping to find her alive. I love Jolynn, so much. I just want her back. If someone has taken her, I want her back,” Riley said.

A missing person’s report was filed with Jackson Police Department around 2 p.m. on December 19 by Redfearn’s aunt and sister.

If you have any information about Jolynn Redfearn’s whereabouts, please call the Jackson Police Department at (731) 425-8400.

