Hub City Brewing holds ugly sweater party

JACKSON, Tenn. — One business celebrated the holiday season in a special way.

Hub City Brewing held an Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Friday night to thank the community for all of the support they have had throughout the year.

Those in attendance dressed up in their favorite ugly Christmas sweaters to enjoy live music from Reverend Jessie and the Holy Smokes.

Other activities were available as well, including darts, cornhole, and bowling.

