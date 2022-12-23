Rolling power outages aimed at protecting grid on Friday morning

JACKSON, Tenn. — Power outages hit the Hub City Friday morning.

JEA (2)

JEA (1)

Thursday night, an arctic air mass traveled to Jackson resulting in harsh cold weather.

Due to the extreme cold, the Tennessee Valley Authority experienced peak loads. As a result, parts of Jackson were experiencing short power outages.

Jackson Energy Authority recommended conserving electricity if possible.

The TVA called for rolling blackouts, which is something the area is not used to seeing.

Officials say it was implemented to protect the power grid.

“At 10 o’clock, we implemented rolling blackouts, which is five percent of our load for 30 minute increments. It’s not going to result in extended power outages, but 30 minutes at a time,” said Robert Mullins, the Vice President of Operations at JEA.

As of 5:30 p.m., the rolling blackouts have stopped, but JEA says they could happen again if the weather gets worse.

You can check for outages in your area on JEA’s website.

