Weighted blankets recalled after two deaths

Pillowfort weighted blankets are being recalled due to an asphyxiation hazard.



















A young child can reportedly become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket.

More than 200,000 of these blankets are being recalled in all styles and colors.

Target has received four reports of children becoming entrapped in the weighted blankets, leading to two deaths.

Target is urging anyone with ones of these blankets to stop using it immediately and contact them for a refund.

Target can be reached at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., or online at www.target.com and click on “Recall Information,” then on “Home Goods” for more information.

You can also click the “Products Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

Go online at https://help.target.com/help/ RedirectArticleToDetail? articleId=kA95d000000sY5c& clickSearchVar=Search+Results& searchQuery=Recalled%3A% 20Target%20Childrens% 20Pillowfort%20Weighted% 20Blankets&articleTitle= Target+Childrens+Pillowfort+ Weighted+Blankets or www.target.com and click on “Recall Information”, then on “Home Goods” for more information.

Target is also contacting all known purchasers directly to arrange returns. The consumer will receive a refund of $40 in the form of a credit for use at Target stores or online at www.target.com, or the amount on the purchase receipt if higher.

Consumers can also click the “Products Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.