West Tennesseans face extreme cold, icy start to holiday weekend

JACKSON, Tenn. — With a cold start to the holiday weekend, many are deciding to stay at home, and it’s not a bad idea considering the dangerous road conditions.

Many thought the weather would turn out a little chilly, and while the roads are drivable with caution and taking it slow, the storm brought more than expected.

“I was expecting cold and a little bit of ice or snow, but not this, and not brutal,” said resident Julie Adams. “I would pull your pets inside. I mean there is no reason they should be out in this cold weather at all. Like we’re going in, doing their business and coming back inside. Because it is, it is miserable outside and all pets need to be taken care of.”

With the change in temperature and road conditions, some experienced a change in plans, but that didn’t stop two residents who chose to exercise in the warmth of a gym versus their original plan of outside.

“We live in the city but it’s kinda like, about 10 minutes away. So it was a little, we drove slow, to make sure we got here safely, but we wanted to make sure we got our workout in,” said Savannah Lee.

Some advice for staying warm and protecting your items can include:

“Layer up for sure,” Savannah Lee said. “Cause I think the more layers you put on, the warmer you can get. And you can brave this weather.”

“Yeah, I know my dad too, like kept our faucets running a little bit during the night,” added Macy Lee. “And like made sure that all of our pipes were covered. So that’s something that he did, just to make sure that the water was still running in our house.”

The cold is expected to stick around for the holiday weekend, so if you get out, make sure to wear the proper clothing and be cautious on the roads.

