Antwan Deshun Watkins
Funeral service for Antwan Deshun Watkins , age 36, will be Thursday, December 29, 2022 at 1:00 PM at New St. Luke MB Church. Burial will follow in Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Watkins died Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.
Visitation for Mr. Watkins will be Wednesday, December 28, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mr. Watkins will lie-in-state at New St. Luke MB Church on Thursday, December 29, 2022 from 12:00 PM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.