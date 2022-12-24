AT&T shares cold weather tips for your devices

According to AT&T, phones should be included in the list of things to care for in the cold.

AT&T suggests following these tips, to not be left out in the cold without a phone.

Limit direct exposure

Freezing temperatures can cause your touch screen to become unresponsive, the battery to drain more quickly and your phone can shut down unexpectedly.

Headset: keep the phone in your pocket

Use a headset if you need to be on it so you can keep your phone in a pocket or purse and not out in the elements.

Good case/screen protector

A good case and screen protector can go a long way. The cold temperatures make that screen more brittle and susceptible to cracks.

Turn on battery-saving mode

One of the best ways to get a longer-lasting battery is to turn on your phone’s battery savings mode.

Turn phone off when coming out of the cold

If you do have your phone out in the cold for a bit, turn it off before going inside and wait about 30 minutes to turn it on again until it has warmed up. That can stop dangerous condensation from occurring behind the screen. Nobody wants a foggy phone.

For more news and cold weather tips and more, click here.