Funeral service for Carol Joranda Carter , age 67, will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John No. 2 Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. John No. 2 Baptist Church Cemetery.

Mrs. Carter died Monday, December 19, 2022 at Jackson-Madison County General Hospital.

Visitation for Mrs. Carter will be Monday, December 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Carter will lie-in-state at St. John No. 2 Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.