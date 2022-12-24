Ora L. Phillips
Funeral service for Ora L. Phillips , age 75, will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM at St. John No. 1 Baptist Church. Burial will follow in St. John No. 1 Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Phillips died Monday, December 19, 2022 at her residence.
Visitation for Mrs. Phillips will be Monday, December 26, 2022 from 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM at Mercer Brothers Funeral Home. Mrs. Phillips will lie-in-state at St. John No. 1 Baptist Church on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 10:00 AM until time of service.
For additional information, contact Mercer Brothers Funeral Home at 731-423-4922.