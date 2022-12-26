2022 HUB Classic to be held this week

JACKSON, Tenn. — One organization is hosting an annual event in the next upcoming days.

Area Relief Ministries’ HUB Classic basketball tournament is coming up soon.

This is an event where different West Tennessee high school basketball teams compete against one another in a tournament style format.

There will be eight girls teams and eight boys teams.

Some of the teams that are competing are Jackson North Side, Crockett County, Gleason, Haywood County, and Corinth to name a few.

All the proceeds from the event will go to Area Relief Ministries and their homeless and housing services.

“It’s a great event to get out after Christmas, great basketball, and it benefits Area Relief ministries and the programs we serve and the community, and those that are homeless,” said Fred McKinnie, the Director of Operations at Area Relief Ministries.

The Hub Classic is December 28, 29, and 30 at Liberty Tech High School.

The event will kickoff at 9 a.m. with a girls game and end at 7:30 p.m. with a boys game.

